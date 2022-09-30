Great Day CT
Pastor offers free Thanksgiving meals to New Haven Students and families.

Pastor Brenda Adkins started hosting “a Day of Joy,” a full sit down thanksgiving meal, back in 2014, traditionally serving hundreds.
By Matt McFarland
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
They will do it once again on November 19th at New Haven’s Q house.

The free event is open to families of New Haven Public School students, but they must register.

In addition to the meal, they will also provide food baskets, diapers, baby formula, and free winter coats from the Knights of Columbus.

“We make sure when they come in, it feels like the holidays, they feel good and they get to sit down, talk with their family for at least a half an hour and at least they’re not worried about what I’m going to eat tomorrow or what and I going to get for Thanksgiving,” said Pastor Brenda Adkins.

New Haven families can start registering tomorrow at 330 Munson Street from 1-4pm.

Adkins says with prices of food being up, they need more sponsors and donors than ever.

