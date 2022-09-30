Great Day CT
People changing tire struck by drunk driver on Route 8 in Watertown

Jason Torsiello was arrested for driving drunk and causing a crash that left pedestrians hurt...
Jason Torsiello was arrested for driving drunk and causing a crash that left pedestrians hurt on Route 8 in Watertown, according to state police.(Connecticut State Police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) - A man faces a number of charges for causing a crash that left pedestrians hurt on Route 8 in Watertown Thursday night.

Jason Torsiello, 44, of Harwinton, was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs/alcohol, failure to drive in a proper lane, and two counts of second-degree assault with a motor vehicle.

According to state police, Torsiello was driving on Route 8 north just north of exit 37 when he left the right side of the highway and struck a parked vehicle. The vehicle was parked on the right shoulder and was pushed into two pedestrians and a second parked vehicle.

The two pedestrians, who had been tending to a flat tire, suffered serious injuries as a result.

A third pedestrian was also involved, but was not seriously hurt.

Troopers said they observed various indicators that Torsiello was under the influence. He was given a field sobriety test that he failed.

He was arrested, given a cash/surety bond of $750,000, and scheduled to appear in court on Friday in Waterbury.

