Person shot in Hartford overnight

WFSB File
(WFSB)
By Jay Kenney
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 5:39 AM EDT




HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford Police officials say a person was shot early Friday morning.

Dispatchers received the report at approximately 3:45 A.M. and arrived to locate a single gunshot victim.

The male victim was approximately 30-years-old and suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

He was transported to an area hospital where he is currently listed in stable condition.

The investigation remains active and on-going.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

