Person shot in Hartford overnight
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 5:39 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford Police officials say a person was shot early Friday morning.
Dispatchers received the report at approximately 3:45 A.M. and arrived to locate a single gunshot victim.
The male victim was approximately 30-years-old and suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
He was transported to an area hospital where he is currently listed in stable condition.
The investigation remains active and on-going.
Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).
Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.