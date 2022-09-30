Southington Apple Harvest Festival starts tonight
SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The sweet smell of deep fried fritters fills the streets of Southington on Friday night.
The Southington Apple Harvest Festival kicks off Friday through Sunday this week, then picks up again Oct. 7 through Oct. 9.
Organizers said the annual event on the Southington Town Green is one of the largest and longest running festivals in the northeast and typically draws a crowd of more than 100,000 people.
The festival officially starts at 5 p.m. on Friday.
Southington police said “no parking” signs were put up for the following streets:
- Merrell Ave
- Oak Street
- Academy Lane
- Academy Street
- North Liberty Street
- Vermont Ave
- Vermont Terrace
- High Street
- Hobart Street
- Center Street
- Center Place
- Center Court
- Columbus Ave
- Eden Ave
- Liberty Street
- Chestnut Street
- Mill Street (between North Main St and Water St.)
- Berlin Ave (between Main St and Highwood Ave.)
- North Main Street (between Center St. and Mill St.)
- West Center Street (between Summer St. and Howard Ave.)
- Woodruff St. (between Berlin Ave. and Pleasant St.)
For the festival’s parade on Sunday, Oct. 2, the following streets will close from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Summer Street
- Cowles Ave.
- Elm Street
- Church Street
- Beecher Street
- Matthews Street
- Eden Place
- West Main Street
- Bristol Street
- Knowles Ave
- Chestnut Street
- South Center Street
- Water Street
- Main Street
- Speechley Ave
- Prospect Street (between West St. and Summer St.)
More information on the festival can be found on its website here.
