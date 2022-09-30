Southington Apple Harvest Festival starts tonight

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The sweet smell of deep fried fritters fills the streets of Southington on Friday night.

The Southington Apple Harvest Festival kicks off Friday through Sunday this week, then picks up again Oct. 7 through Oct. 9.

Organizers said the annual event on the Southington Town Green is one of the largest and longest running festivals in the northeast and typically draws a crowd of more than 100,000 people.

The festival officially starts at 5 p.m. on Friday.

Southington police said “no parking” signs were put up for the following streets:

Merrell Ave

Oak Street

Academy Lane

Academy Street

North Liberty Street

Vermont Ave

Vermont Terrace

High Street

Hobart Street

Center Street

Center Place

Center Court

Columbus Ave

Eden Ave

Liberty Street

Chestnut Street

Mill Street (between North Main St and Water St.)

Berlin Ave (between Main St and Highwood Ave.)

North Main Street (between Center St. and Mill St.)

West Center Street (between Summer St. and Howard Ave.)

Woodruff St. (between Berlin Ave. and Pleasant St.)

For the festival’s parade on Sunday, Oct. 2, the following streets will close from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Summer Street

Cowles Ave.

Elm Street

Church Street

Beecher Street

Matthews Street

Eden Place

West Main Street

Bristol Street

Knowles Ave

Chestnut Street

South Center Street

Water Street

Main Street

Speechley Ave

Prospect Street (between West St. and Summer St.)

More information on the festival can be found on its website here.

