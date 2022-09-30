Stabbing suspect found wandering around UConn campus

WILLINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A man from New Haven was identified and arrested on the University of Connecticut’s campus in Storrs for a stabbing that happened in Willington.

State police charged 21-year-old Nevil Manuel Acevedo with criminal attempted murder and first-degree assault.

Troopers said the assault happened on Cisar Road in Willington on Thursday morning.

A victim was found to be suffering from stab wounds in what they described as an isolated incident.

Around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, troopers said UConn police officers saw a suspicious male walking around the Storrs campus.

They identified him as Acevedo and detained him.

State police detectives were notified. They took him into custody when they arrived.

Acevedo posted a $500,000 bond and given a court date of Friday in Rockville.

