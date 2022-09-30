Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday

Tractor trailer crash closes lanes of traffic on both sides of I-91 in East Windsor

A crash involving a tractor trailer has closed several lanes of traffic on both sides of Interstate 91 in East Windsor.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 6:56 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A crash involving a tractor trailer has closed several lanes of traffic on both sides of Interstate 91 in East Windsor.

State police said the three left lanes were closed between exits 44 and 45 on the northbound side and the left two lanes were closed between exits 45 and 44 on the southbound side.

Troopers told Channel 3 that the crash involved a tandem tractor trailer.

Minor injuries were reported.

A cause has yet to be determined.

They advised drivers to seek alternate routes.

For real-time traffic updates check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A file photo of a Connecticut State Police vehicle.
Route 2 in Glastonbury reopens after crash
Two people were killed in an I-91 wrong way crash in Windsor during the early morning hours of...
I-91 wrong way crash in Windsor leaves 2 people dead
Crash causes delays on I-91 north in Rocky Hill.
Delays clear on I-91 north in Rocky Hill after crash
Crews repaired a bridge over I-84 in Tolland after a dump truck hit it the morning of Sept. 14.
Dump truck strikes overpass on I-84 west in Tolland