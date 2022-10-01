14-year-old shot in Bloomfield

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - Bloomfield Police say they responded to Tyler Street earlier this afternoon on a complaint of a gunshot wound.

Initially, the caller said it was an accidental discharge, according to police.

Upon arrival officers located a 14-year-old male victim on the front porch of the house.

Two additional teen males were located in the home.

On scene, the teens stated a male wearing all black came into the home, shot the 14-year-old and left.

The home was secured and a protective sweep was done. No one else was located in the home.

The teens provided no other description of the suspect.

The 14-year-old with the gunshot wound to his leg, was transported to the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center for treatment for a non-life threatening injury.

Police say anyone with any relevant information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact the Bloomfield Police Department.

