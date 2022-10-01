Great Day CT
20 year old man suffers non-life threatening gunshot wound

WFSB File
WFSB File(WFSB)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Around 3:30 this evening, Hartford Police responded to the area of 12 Winter Street on ShotSpotter activation.

Upon arrival, a victim was located.

The victim, a male in his twenties, was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to police.

He was transported to an area hospital, where he is currently listed in stable condition.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

