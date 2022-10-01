Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday

Bridgeport Police ask for help identifying man who robbed 11-year-old

This robbery occurred within 2 minutes of the young victim being dropped off by the school bus
This robbery occurred within 2 minutes of the young victim being dropped off by the school bus(Bridgeport Police Department)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - Bridgeport Police are asking for help identifying a man who robbed an 11-year-old on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the robbery occurred within 2 minutes of the child being dropped off by the school bus along East Main Street.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of this party is asked to immediately contact the case officer, Detective Stavros Mirtsopoulos, at (203) 581-5256 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Department Tips line at (203) 576-TIPS.

This robbery occurred within 2 minutes of the young victim being dropped off by the school bus
This robbery occurred within 2 minutes of the young victim being dropped off by the school bus(Bridgeport Police Department)
This robbery occurred within 2 minutes of the young victim being dropped off by the school bus
This robbery occurred within 2 minutes of the young victim being dropped off by the school bus(Bridgeport Police Department)

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
Technical discussion
Technical Discussion: A Raw And Wet First Weekend Of October With Some Of Ian’s Remnants...
Robberies
Man goes on string of armed robberies through multiple towns
Surprise Squad: An Enfield boy, is raising money to help find a cure for cancer
SURPRISE SQUAD: South Windsor boy gets cancer research fundraising help