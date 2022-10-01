Bridgeport Police ask for help identifying man who robbed 11-year-old

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - Bridgeport Police are asking for help identifying a man who robbed an 11-year-old on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the robbery occurred within 2 minutes of the child being dropped off by the school bus along East Main Street.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of this party is asked to immediately contact the case officer, Detective Stavros Mirtsopoulos, at (203) 581-5256 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Department Tips line at (203) 576-TIPS.

This robbery occurred within 2 minutes of the young victim being dropped off by the school bus (Bridgeport Police Department)

