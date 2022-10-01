CT residents continue to provide aid for hurricane Ian victims

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut residents continue to provide support for those affected by hurricane Ian.

A Suffield family is driving down to Florida next week, and they want their trailer to be packed with donations.

They family will be driving 18 hours to Fort Myers and Cape Coral.

16-year-old Ella Nelson is a competitive BMX rider.

Many of her events are held down in Florida, and she even has teammates from Cape Coral.

Ella and her mother, Shawna Nelson, are leaving Tuesday night from Suffield to the sunshine state.

They have a 25 foot trailer they are taking with them.

They want it packed with items to help their friends and teammates.

They have already received a few donations in the last day or two, including Dishes, blankets, and clothes.

But they are really looking for food that can last while their friends are without power for weeks.

“Anything non perishable is fantastic. Protein bars protein shakes nut butter, anything you can imagine eating that doesn’t need a whole lot of cooking involved,” said Shawna.

Shawna and Ella are also working on a fundraiser in Trumbull on Tuesday before they leave.

