Fire department uses jaws of life to rescue stuck moose

BARKHAMSTED, Conn. (WFSB) - Police and fire rescued a moose after it got stuck on a fence in Barkhamsted on Friday.

A young bull moose attempted to jump an iron fence at the Barhamsted Reservoir but got stuck in the process.

Environmental conservation police were called to assist the rescue around midnight.

The moose was tall, so the fence did not impale him said the Pleasant Valley Volunteer Fire Department.

The Barkhamsted Fire Department used the jaws of life to cut the fence and force the moose out.

The moose slowly walked away to do “his moose thing,” says the Pleasant Valley Fire Department.

Conservation police say it is moose breeding season so moose will be spotted more throughout Connecticut.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.