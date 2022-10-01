Man goes on string of armed robberies through multiple towns

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WFSB) - Around 6pm this evening, Cork and Keg Liquors on Rubber Avenue in Naugatuck was robbed at gun point.

The suspect was described by victims as a black male, wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and blue mask, according to Naugatuck Police.

The suspect fled the scene on foot.

Police say officers immediately swept the area and a K9 track was conducted to attempt to locate this suspect.

An hour later, Cross Point Liquors on New Haven Road was robbed at gun point by a suspect who is believed to be the same individual.

If anyone has information on the individual, Naugatuck Police urges citizens to contact them at 203-729-5222, or their confidential tip line at 203-720-1010.

The Waterbury Police Department also responded to multiple armed robberies this evening.

Waterbury Police say they received complaints of two armed robberies and one attempted armed robbery.

In each occurrence, it was reported that an unknown male entered the business and displayed a firearm at an employee, according to Waterbury Police.

Waterbury Police say there was no one injured during any of the reported incidents.

At 7pm, the 7/11 Convenience Store on Baldwin Street was robbed.

Four minutes later, the Hopeville Package Store was the victim of an attempted armed robbery.

Police say the suspect fled before taking any contents.

At around 8pm, the Mobil Gas Station was also robbed.

Waterbury Police say it appears to be the same male suspect in each occurrence.

They also said there appears to be a connection between these incidents and the two that occurred in Naugatuck.

There also appears to be a connection to an armed robbery in Watertown that occurred this evening.

Waterbury Police are working closely with investigators from those neighboring locations.

Anyone with information is requested to contact the WPD Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (203) 755-1234.

