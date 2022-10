SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - The Southington Apple Harvest Festival delayed its opening time on Saturday.

The festival will be open at 4:00 pm, and the fireworks display has been postponed to next Saturday.

Event runners say the event was delayed because of Hurricane Ian.

The Apple Fritters booth will be open at 9:00 am.

