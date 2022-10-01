SURPRISE SQUAD: Enfield boy gets cancer research fundraising help

ENFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - 13-year-old Kyle Arzt loves hockey. The only thing he loves more than the game are the people in his life who have battled cancer.

He found a way to honor those people in his life, fundraising for cancer research through hockey.

“I found it on the internet and I asked my dad about it and he thought it was a great idea so we signed me up,” said Kyle.

What he found was the October Saves Goalie Challenge, a charitable organization where goalies of all ages raise money during the month of October for cancer research.

“That’s Kyle. He’s just a great kid. I’m just proud of him,” said Kevin Arzt, Kyle’s Dad. “It hits home. Losing my mom changed my life and we lost a good friend, Jeff, this past summer.”

Kyle was a baby when his grandmother died of cancer, but his dad’s good friend, Jeff, died just a few months ago of colon cancer at 51 year old.

“He gave cancer one heck of a fight. He gave it his all. Unfortunately, we lost him to it,”

Another close family friend, Cathy, battled breast cancer and survived. All of this has left an impact on Kyle from a young age.

He has both of their names on his hockey stick.

“I have both their names on there because every October, I always tape my stick pink and when I first started doing October saves, I put Cathy’s name on and now this year since Jeff passed away, I’m putting his name on their as well,” said Kyle.

Last year Kyle raised two thousand dollars. This year, he hopes to raise five thousand dollars.

Channel 3, along with the Liberty Bank Surprise Squad, surprised Kyle with $500 to reach his goal.

The people Kyle has lost to cancer, couldn’t ask for a better champion to honor their memory.

