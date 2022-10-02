Deadline to register for essential workers financial relief program tonight, midnight

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - If you were an essential worker during the pandemic, tonight is the deadline to register for the premium pay program for financial relief.

Ever since the Covid pandemic began in 2020, it has been frontline workers coming to work every day when people in many other industries were able to work from home.

In August, the state of Connecticut launched a relief program providing bonuses of up to $1,000 for full-time frontline workers and $500 for part-time workers.

The requirements are that you must have been employed between March 10th of 2020 and May 7th of 2022, were unable to work from home, not employed by a federal, state, or municipal agency, and have earned less than $150,000 a year.

If you meet those requirements, you have until midnight tonight to register for the program.

Since the program launched online, it has been plagued with problems.

There have been customers complaining of the system crashing, and even as late as today, many workers saying they are still having problems.

On our WFSB Facebook page, one person wrote, “would have been nice to get a call back the 30 plus times I’ve called because I needed a rep to help unlock the account I attempted to create.”

Another responds, “both my kids got locked out after never receiving the verification email, tried calling several times and never got a phone call back.”

We have received hundreds of complaints about this online application process.

Although the deadline to register is midnight tonight, completing the application process can be done at a later date.

To register before midnight, CLICK HERE.

