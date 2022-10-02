Great Day CT
Newtown Fire Department responds to emergency sea plane landing

this is their 1st sea plane emergency in their 139 year history.(Newtown Hook and Ladder)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NEWTOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - The Newtown fire Department said just before noon yesterday they responded to an emergency landing of a sea plane.

They said the pilot was running low on fuel and made a unplanned landing in Lake Lillinonah.

The pilot requested a few gallons of fuel to continue his journey.

This is the first sea plane emergency in their 139 year history.

