Newtown Fire Department responds to emergency sea plane landing
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NEWTOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - The Newtown fire Department said just before noon yesterday they responded to an emergency landing of a sea plane.
They said the pilot was running low on fuel and made a unplanned landing in Lake Lillinonah.
The pilot requested a few gallons of fuel to continue his journey.
This is the first sea plane emergency in their 139 year history.
