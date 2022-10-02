Newtown Fire Department responds to emergency sea plane landing

NEWTOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - The Newtown fire Department said just before noon yesterday they responded to an emergency landing of a sea plane.

They said the pilot was running low on fuel and made a unplanned landing in Lake Lillinonah.

The pilot requested a few gallons of fuel to continue his journey.

This is the first sea plane emergency in their 139 year history.

