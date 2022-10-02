Norwich Police looking for suspect in shots fired incident

NORWICH, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 6pm tonight, the Norwich Police Department Patrol and Detective Division responded to 575 Boswell Ave, for a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, police say responding units located the reporting person, and a vehicle which had been intentional shot multiple times outside that location.

The vehicle was unoccupied at the time of the shooting and there were no injuries, according to police.

The incident is believed to be a domestic related incident and a targeted attack directed specifically toward the victim.

The investigation is ongoing and a person of interest has been identified.

Anyone with information on this incident can contact lead investigating Detective Ken Wright at 860-886-5561- Ext.3159, or call the Norwich Police Tip Line at the same number / Ext. 4.

