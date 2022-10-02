Wishes on Wheels convoy rolls out to raise money for Make-A-Wish CT

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - 500 trucks gathered at Rentschler Field on Sunday to raise money for Make-A-Wish Connecticut.

The truck convoy, called Wishes on Wheels, is an annual event that has raised close to $2 million for Make-A-Wish Connecticut.

The money raised at these types of fundraisers goes to help grant wishes for kids with critical illnesses.

Wish kids also got the chance to ride in a truck along with their families.

“Wishes on Wheels is an incredible event that our wish families look forward to each year,” says Pam Keough, the president, and CEO of Make-A-Wish Connecticut.

Keough says that the power of a wish can help bring joy to a child at a time when they need it most.

“Wishes give kids the hope and the strength to fight their illnesses and we are so thankful to Wishes on Wheels for the wishes this event helps fund every year,” says Keough.

