Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday

3 postal workers arrested, part of $1.3 million credit card theft scheme, feds say

A postal truck is shown in this file photo.
A postal truck is shown in this file photo.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 4:07 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Three U.S. postal workers were arrested Thursday in an alleged $1.3 million fraud and identity theft scheme.

The Justice Department accuses the postal employees and a civilian accomplice of stealing credit cards in the mail.

According to the Justice Department, the credit cards were then used at a variety of high-end retail stores in New York and New Jersey.

Federal officials says five other individuals involved in the fraud and identity theft scheme still remain at large.

Charges involved carry lengthy prison sentences if the defendants are found guilty.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - A Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 file photo of a Nobel medal displayed during a ceremony in New...
Nobel prize in medicine awarded for research on evolution
Scot Haney tracks the early week forecast for your Monday commute.
Technical Discussion: After another mostly cloudy day today, showers are likely tomorrow afternoon and evening.
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
FILE - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are shown in this file photo. The Bidens...
‘We’re with you,’ Biden tells Puerto Rico ahead of visit
Winds pushed flames through several neighboring triple-deckers.
Fire that burned old Wahlberg home spreads