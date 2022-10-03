Great Day CT
Doctors urge older Americans to get an extra-strength version of the flu shot

Health experts have warned that this flu season could be rough and advised older Americans to get an extra strength vaccine.
By Roger Susanin and Rob Polansky
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
(WFSB) - An unwelcome guest could be poised for a big comeback.

Doctors said that over the last two years, flu numbers around the globe dipped in large part because many people were masked from the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, as face coverings became less common and some Americans expressed “vaccine weariness,” experts fear that the country could see a big bump in flu cases.

They said that the good news is that protecting oneself is easy: A vaccine.

Doctors said most senior citizens should ask for a stronger dose, which is typically available at most pharmacies and flu clinics.

Dr. Ulysses Wu, an infectious disease specialist doctor at Hartford HealthCare, said there is no reason to panic. He said just use common sense.

“It’s very simple: Vaccines and masks. That’s what’s going to protect you,” Wu said. “If you’re sick, try not to get anybody else sick. You can get it at the same time as your COVID shots or COVID boosters as well. So, don’t hesitate to get them all at one time.”

Wu said people should always speak with their physicians about any health decisions.

He also said the extra strength flu vaccine is not new and has been protecting older Americans for a long time.

