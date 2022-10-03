Dogs attacked by coyotes in Burlington

BURLINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Two coyote attacks were reported in Burlington over the weekend.

Animal control confirmed to Channel 3 that the attacks involved dogs in the Johnnycake Mountain area of town.

It said it suspected that since the attacks happened near each other, they involved the same pack of coyotes.

One attack involved two coyotes. The other involved one.

Both dogs were said to be doing ok and received rabies boosters. They were also up-to-date on their vaccines.

