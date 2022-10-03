Groups aim to educate public service workers on student loan forgiveness

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A coalition of nonprofits, unions and government agencies want to help thousands of public service workers get their student loans forgiven.

The Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program scheduled a number of workshops.

Connecticut nonprofit and public sector borrowers can take advantage of the limited PSLF program waiver period that expires on Oct. 31.

More than 113,500 Connecticut public service and nonprofit workers may be eligible. However, as of July, only 1 percent of public service workers in the state with student loan debt have had it canceled under PSLF.

The coalition said that because the process can be confusing, its goal is to help as many workers as possible apply for relief before the deadline.

Summer, a Certified B Corporation whose digital solution supports student loan borrowers, is helping to make repayment easier for borrowers throughout Connecticut. Connecticut borrowers have two weeks of free access to Summer, which will help nonprofit and public sector borrowers take advantage of the PSLF program waiver period. A link to Summer can be found here.

Workshops for borrows are as follows:

Oct. 3, 2022 – 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 5, 2022 – 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 10, 2022 – 11:00 a.m.

Oct. 12, 2022 – 11:00 a.m.

Oct. 17, 2022 – 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 19, 2022 – 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 24, 2022 – 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 26, 2022 – 5:30 p.m.

A link to register for the webinar can be found here.

