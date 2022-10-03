Hartford-based organization helps victims of domestic violence

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - There are thousands of domestic violence victims in Connecticut right now.

People you see in grocery stores, at church, at the gas station.

They could be in trouble, and we just don’t see it.

As Domestic Violence Awareness Month begins, Eyewitness News is sharing the story of a victim and where women can receive help.

‘You may be hiding in plain sight but I see you,” said Morgan Ferrarotti, a domestic violence victim.

Morgan’s message to domestic violence victims: You can escape your abuser.

She did.

“It was then I was able to love myself again and ready to be loved in the way I deserved,” she said.

Luckily, Morgan escaped an abusive ex.

She’s now married to Kevin, a first responder fighting to end domestic violence.

“It’s my job to pay it forward,” Morgan said.

Morgan is paying it forward by helping people in Connecticut who feel trapped.

She’s on the board of Interval House, an organization which helps victims find safe places to live, giving them a lifeline.

“We all have to come together to end this tragic and devastating behavior,” said Mary-Jane Foster, President of Interval House.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

In 2009, Interval House and Senator Richard Blumenthal co-founded Men Make a Difference, a group which speaks out on violence against women.

“If you’re silent, you’re complicit. If you’re not part of the solution you’re part of the problem,” said Blumenthal.

Members of the group wear purple ties, the color of support for abuse victims. Interval House President Mary-Jane Foster wears her purple power suit too.

Foster said men have a responsibility to help.

92-percent of abusers are men.

Interval House has had a 32-percent increase in people looking for a safe place to stay since 2020 and a 57-percent increase in hotline calls.

A key point made Monday was not all domestic violence is physical abuse. Some of the victims Interval House helps are also victims of emotional, psychological abuse. Some of them have been stalked.

“We do need men to be part of the solution and ending intimate partner abuse,” said Foster.

