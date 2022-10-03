Great Day CT
Hartford woman gives birth to baby mid-flight

“Everything just happened so fast, it just happened so quick,” Kendra explained.
By Eliza Kruczynski
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 12:10 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Kendra Rhoden, who lives in Hartford, was traveling to the Dominican Republic last month at seven months pregnant when her water broke mid-flight.

“Everything just happened so fast, it just happened so quick,” Kendra explained.

With another 6 weeks until her due date, which was October 23, Kendra’s little boy came into this world on an airplane early September.

“While I was asleep I felt someone kick me in my stomach and then my water broke,” said Kendra.

Nurses on board came to help, but it didn’t take long for her to deliver her baby.

“They were like ‘oh don’t push, don’t push because we don’t see any head.’ I’m like, the babies coming!”

Kendra picked a unique name for her boy, Skylan, because he was born n the plane.

Skylan and his mom have spent the last few weeks in the Dominican Republic where they faced some difficulties, but now they are back and Skylan is in the hospital getting evaluated.

“I feel good now because I’m home and he’s safe, he’s where he needs to be right now. So I would say I’m happier than I was in the Dominican Republic,” said Kendra.

Skylan’s passport says he is a citizen of the US and lists his place as birth as “in the air.”

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

