Jeff Dunham coming to Hartford this winter

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Jeff Dunham penciled in a Hartford stop on his “Still Not Canceled” tour.

The comedian ventriloquist is scheduled to perform at the XL Center on Feb. 11 at 5 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Oct. 10 at 10 a.m.

The XL Center said tickets are priced at $54.50, with premium and platinum ticket options available to purchase for $154.50.

To receive the exclusive presale code to purchase tickets on Oct. 7 at 10 a.m. through Oct. 9 at 11:59 p.m., the venue said fans should sign up for the XL Center Cyber Club here. More information can be found at XLCenter.com.

Dunham has been named Billboard’s Top Comedy Tour three years in a row, cited by Forbes as the third highest paid comedian behind Jerry Seinfeld and Chris Rock, and has been profiled in virtually every publication, platform, and late-night variety show, including The Los Angeles Times, ABC’s Nightline, Variety, The New York Times, People, The Today Show, The Tonight Show, and The Late Show with David Letterman.

