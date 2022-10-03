Likely voters say cost of living is most important issue ahead of Election Day

MANCHESTER, CT (WSFB) – November’s election is a little more than a month away.

Results of an exclusive WFSB and CT Insider poll reveal the cost of living is an issue that you’re most worried about right now.

Eyewitness News spoke to quite a few people Monday and every single one told us they are worried about the economy.

“The inflation, everything is so expensive right now,” said Lydia Kowalczyk, of Vernon.

Kowalczyk said she has a lot to worry about these days. Things are expensive and she just lost her job.

The concerns felt on Main Street in Manchester are ones shared by many Americans.

“We see inflation going up year after year, in the last six months to a year it’s huge. Wages are not going up, my personal situation it’s been 15 years I haven’t had a raise,” said Bruce Baldwin, of Manchester.

It’s a big political year, and inflation is the most important issue for likely voters when choosing the next governor.

In an exclusive WFSB-CT Insider poll done by Western New England University’s Polling Institute, 24-percent say inflation, cost of living and the economy are number one.

The second most important issue is taxes and government spending.

When likely voters were asked if they feel Connecticut’s economy is better or worse over the past 12 months - a very strong majority, 52-percent, say it’s gotten worse. 28-percent feel it’s the same, and 17-percent say the economy is better.

Likely voters were also asked about their own situations, like how they feel about their own finances. A strong majority, 43-percent, say it’s worse than it was 12 months ago. 41-percent say it’s the same and 15-percent feel it’s better.

“Every day I struggle to buy my groceries, the prices have gone up so much,” said Olivia Wertz, of Manchester.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.