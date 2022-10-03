Meriden man charged with sexually assaulting a child

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A man from Meriden was charged with sexually assaulting a child.

Meriden police said they served a warrant to 27-year-old Dajauhn Correa last week.

They said their Special Crimes Unit launched an investigation into Correa in March.

As a result, the felony arrest warrant was issued.

It charged him with three counts of risk of injury to/impairing the morals of a child, two counts of second-degree sexual assault, and one count of first-degree child pornography possession.

Correa was already incarcerated on unrelated charges at the time the warrant was served.

Police said he refused to submit to finger prints and pose for an updated mug shot.

Correa was held on a $100,000 court-set bond.

