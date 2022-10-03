Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday

Meriden man charged with sexually assaulting a child

Dajauhn Correa is accused of sexually assaulting a child, according to Meriden police.
Dajauhn Correa is accused of sexually assaulting a child, according to Meriden police.(Meriden police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A man from Meriden was charged with sexually assaulting a child.

Meriden police said they served a warrant to 27-year-old Dajauhn Correa last week.

They said their Special Crimes Unit launched an investigation into Correa in March.

As a result, the felony arrest warrant was issued.

It charged him with three counts of risk of injury to/impairing the morals of a child, two counts of second-degree sexual assault, and one count of first-degree child pornography possession.

Correa was already incarcerated on unrelated charges at the time the warrant was served.

Police said he refused to submit to finger prints and pose for an updated mug shot.

Correa was held on a $100,000 court-set bond.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Officer Alan Tancreti.
Newington Police Department mourns loss of one of their own
M&T bank sign
M&T Bank laid off more than 300 workers as part of its merger with People’s United
Cleanup has begun following this year’s run of The Big E and the lost and found office is...
Big E’s lost and found working to reunite hundreds of items with their owners
Generic coyote image
Dogs attacked by coyotes in Burlington