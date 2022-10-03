Great Day CT
M&T Bank laid off more than 300 workers as part of its merger with People’s United

M&T bank sign
M&T bank sign(wcax)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - M&T Bank laid off 325 Connecticut workers as part of its merger with People’s United Bank.

In a letter, the company told Attorney General William Tong that an additional 333 Connecticut employees are expected to be laid off in the future.

After the lay offs, 2,040 people will be working for M&T in Connecticut, a company spokesperson said.

According to M&T, they currently have 346 job openings in the state.

“In addition, there are over 1,000 other openings across M&T’s footprint that are not geographically dependent and are available to Connecticut residents,” said Michael Keegan, Executive Vice President and Head of Community Markets at M&T Bank.

M&T said most of its Connecticut employees are based out of Bridgeport.

