Newington Police Department mourns loss of one of their own

NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The Newington Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its officers.

The department said Officer Alan Tancreti passed away after an unexpected medical emergency on October 1. He was off duty and at home.

“Words can not express the tremendous loss our family feels after losing Alan,” Newington police said.

Officer Tancreti , who was known as “Tank,” was ambitious and caring, the department said.

“Alan above all else was a dedicated father to his three children,” police said.

“We thank the community and our law enforcement partners for the outpouring of support and ask that you pray for the Tancreti family as well as our Newington Police family during this extremely difficult time,” said the Newington Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.