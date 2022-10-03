Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday

Newington Police Department mourns loss of one of their own

Officer Alan Tancreti.
Officer Alan Tancreti.(Newington Police Department)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The Newington Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its officers.

The department said Officer Alan Tancreti passed away after an unexpected medical emergency on October 1. He was off duty and at home.

“Words can not express the tremendous loss our family feels after losing Alan,” Newington police said.

Officer Tancreti , who was known as “Tank,” was ambitious and caring, the department said.

“Alan above all else was a dedicated father to his three children,” police said.

“We thank the community and our law enforcement partners for the outpouring of support and ask that you pray for the Tancreti family as well as our Newington Police family during this extremely difficult time,” said the Newington Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Dajauhn Correa is accused of sexually assaulting a child, according to Meriden police.
Meriden man charged with sexually assaulting a child
M&T bank sign
M&T Bank laid off more than 300 workers as part of its merger with People’s United
Cleanup has begun following this year’s run of The Big E and the lost and found office is...
Big E’s lost and found working to reunite hundreds of items with their owners
Generic coyote image
Dogs attacked by coyotes in Burlington