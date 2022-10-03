Police departments in the Naugatuck Valley search for armed robbery suspect

NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) - Police departments across the Naugatuck Valley continue to look for a man they say is behind multiple armed robberies.

A witness to the robbery at Cork N Keg in Naugatuck said there was a getaway driver, along with the male suspect police put pictures out of.

All police can say right now is they’re looking into the possibility of other suspects.

Looking at when these businesses in Naugatuck, Waterbury and Watertown got hit Friday, it looks like there could be even more involved.

Police released pictures of the suspect.

Naugatuck and Watertown police shared photos.

Waterbury police confirm the suspect description matches their cases.

In all incidents, the suspect confronted a store employee with a gun.

But in Naugatuck and Waterbury, both had a robbery at 7 p.m.

Police in all three towns and cities are working closely together on this case.

“Crime doesn’t have boundaries, as we see in this case, looks like this individual may have gone in between several towns and cities, so law enforcement, it’s critical we share intelligence,” said Lt. Ryan Bessette with the Waterbury Police Department.

In total, seven businesses got hit Friday.

One of the businesses in Waterbury was only an attempted robbery.

