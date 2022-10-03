Vice President Kamala Harris to visit CCSU on Wednesday

NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - Vice President Kamala Harris planned a trip to Central Connecticut State University in New Britain on Wednesday.

CCSU confirmed the visit in an announcement made on Monday.

“Although we do not yet have all the details, we do know she will take part in a roundtable discussion on reproductive rights in Torp Theatre. U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes and Alexis McGill Johnson, the national president of Planned Parenthood, will take part in the event,” said Zulma R. Toro, president, CCSU.

Toro said Harris’s advanced team has already begun making preparations for the visit.

“The University will receive a limited number to distribute to students, staff, and faculty,” she said. “As a public university that embraces open discourse no matter one’s politics, we are pleased to have an opportunity to showcase our campus at the national level, and we look forward to welcoming the vice president.”

