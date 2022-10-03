Great Day CT
Waterbury police: 11-year-old arrested for posting school threat on social media

By Evan Sobol
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – An 11-year-old is facing charges for posting a school threat on social media, according to Waterbury police.

Police said the threat was made on Sunday and referenced Gilmartin Elementary School.

The 11-year-old who was arrested is not a student at Gilmartin, authorities said.

Waterbury police said the juvenile is charged with threatening first-degree and breach of peace second-degree.

There was a police presence at Gilmartin on Monday as a result of the threat, authorities said.

