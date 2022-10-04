Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday

8-year-old honored for saving classmate choking during lunch

An 8-year-old boy in Oklahoma was honored for saving a classmate at school. (Source: KOCO)
By Mecca Rayne
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORMAN, Okla. (KOCO) – An 8-year-old boy in Oklahoma was honored for saving a classmate at school.

Garrett Brown jumped into action and performed the Heimlich maneuver when his classmate started choking on a chicken nugget.

A Lakeview Elementary school employee said the boys around the choking student stood up and yelled for help, but Garrett was already helping before an adult was able to get to them.

Garrett had some training on the Heimlich maneuver and was able to dislodge the food from the third grader’s throat.

“That was extremely scary to know in a matter of seconds my child could have choked to death on food,” the boy’s mother said. “There are not enough words to be grateful for saving him.”

The school held an assembly to recognize Garrett for applying life-saving knowledge they didn’t know he had.

“My dad taught me whenever I was choking, and so he taught me how to do it in case anybody else was doing it,” Garrett explained.

Copyright 2022 KOCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A Michigan judge dismissed charges Tuesday against seven people in the Flint water scandal,...
Judge tosses charges against 7 people in Flint water crisis
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
Police in Mobile said William Sanders, 31, is facing a number of charges, including dog cruelty...
Police: Man arrested for shooting, killing his dog
FILE - A launch truck fires the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) at its intended...
US announces new $625 million security package for Ukraine
Water sprinkler
City of Bristol asks residents to limit outside water use