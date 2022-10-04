Great Day CT
Alex Jones expected to testify in Waterbury Superior Court this week

Alex Jones testifies in September in a trial in Waterbury, Connecticut.
Alex Jones testifies in September in a trial in Waterbury, Connecticut.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Conspiracy theorist appeared once again at Waterbury Superior Court on Tuesday morning.

Jones is expected to testify this week as part of a defamation trial where a jury will decide how much he must pay for spreading lies about the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

Jones called the 2012 shooting a hoax on his Infowars radio show.

Last week, he was absent from the courtroom as Sandy Hook victims’ families testified about how Jones’s words harmed them.

Nicole Hockley, whose son Dylan was among the 26 students and staff killed, said she’s been called an actress and threatened with violence by people who have written to her that her son either never lived or never died.

Jillian Soto-Marino, another witness, testified that she was approached at a charity 5K race for her sister, Vicki Soto, by Matthew Mills, a conspiracy theorist who had been a guest on Infowars. Mills was arrested at the event for harassing Soto-Marino with allegations that her sister never existed.

Jones’ attorney, Norm Pattis, declined to cross examine him. His last appearance on the stand was more than a week ago.

