City of Bristol asks residents to limit outside water use

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – Bristol is asking its residents and businesses to limit outdoor water use after the city’s reservoirs dropped to 70-percent capacity.

The city said its reservoir capacity dropped because of a lack of rain.

“Although the reservoirs are at 70 percent capacity, no substantial rain in the immediate forecast will cause the levels to continue to drop,” said Mayor Jeffery Caggiano’s office.

The city is asking water customers to follow the Bristol Water and Sewer Department’s “Odd / Even” watering policy.

“Odd / Even watering allows for properties with an even street number to water on even days of the month and the same for properties with odd street numbers to water on odd days of the month. The Odd / Even watering system also applies to washing cars, watering flowers and any other non-essential outside uses,” city officials said.

According to the mayor’s office, the last time the city issued water restrictions was in 2020. Reservoirs had dropped to nearly 60-percent capacity that year, the city said.

Anyone with questions is asked to call the Bristol Water Department at 860-582-7431.

For more information from the city, click here.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.