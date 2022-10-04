CT voters concerned with taxes and government spending

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - We are on the road to Election Day.

This week Eyewitness News is traveling to different towns to hear what issues are most important when you decide who gets your vote.

Results of an exclusive poll by WFSB and our partners CT Insider reveal what’s at the top of the list.

Eyewitness News talked to voters in West Haven on Tuesday.

It seems no matter where you go, inflation and the cost of living are the most important issues.

When it comes to the second most important, it’s taxes and government spending.

“Actually I own a small business, and we also have a small child too, and taxes are obviously a big thing for me,” said Dan Preneta, of West Haven.

Preneta is careful on how he spends his money. Everything is more expensive these days.

It’s an election year and voters are hearing lots of promises from candidates.

An exclusive WFSB poll asked likely voters what the most important issues are when choosing a governor.

Inflation and the cost of living are number one, but a very close second is taxes and government spending.

The poll was conducted by the Polling Institute at Western New England University. Tim Vercellotti is the director.

“Some things we expected that the economy would be the top issue. Taxes and government spending coming in second though,” Vercellotti said. “This is a tried-and-true issue for Republican candidates.”

“Of course, the taxes in this town are very high, we complain but it won’t so any good,” said Deb Maru, of West Haven.

Government spending is a particularly sensitive issue in West Haven, where more than $1 million in COVID relief money was stolen by a state representative who worked for the city.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.