EXCLUSIVE: Daughter of Enfield homicide victim speaks out

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A woman is speaking out after her father was the victim of a homicide in Enfield.

Authorities are still trying to find 56-year-old Christopher Kennedy’s killer after he was found inside the town green’s gazebo back in August.

On Monday, his daughter spoke exclusively with Channel 3 about the anger and dismay she felt after hearing that her father died.

“Honestly the way that he died. Nobody would expect that, especially since he was homeless during his last couple of days,” says Savannah Kennedy.

Kennedy says that her father was disabled after he was injured on the job years ago. She says he has had a hard time keeping a job because of his disability. Now, she wants to see some change.

“I understand how important mental health is, but you also can’t hold a job and be a contributing member of society if you are not physically well,” says Kennedy.

“I hope that we cannot be as judgmental about it and try to figure out what we can do about it as a community and start asking questions and together figure out solutions for that,” says Kennedy.

Police are still working to find whoever is responsible. In the meantime, Savannah says she hopes there can be more discussions regarding homelessness so families can have a voice.

