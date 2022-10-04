Fairfield man charged with animal cruelty after cat dies from abuse

FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) – A Fairfield man is accused of abusing and bleaching his cat that died a short time later.

Fairfield police said in August they received a report from a vet clinic that was taking care of a cat with serious and suspicious injuries.

The cat was covered in bleach and had signs of physical injuries, according to authorities. The cat later died of its injuries.

Police said upon investigation, veterinarians discovered the cat died from blunt force trauma.

Raymond Neuberger, 38, of Fairfield, was found responsible for the cat’s death, police said.

“This investigation revealed that Neuberger engaged in violence, domestic in nature, and a separate arrest warrant was completed,” Fairfield police said.

Neuberger was charged with assault third-degree, disorderly conduct, and cruelty to animals.

Authorities said he was released on a $30,000 bond and is due in Bridgeport Superior Court on Wednesday.

Fairfield First Selectwoman Brenda Kupchick released a statement on the arrest:

“I want to thank the Fairfield Police Department for their thorough investigative work that led to the arrest of this individual for serious crimes. Frankly, I am in shock this defendant was arrested again for another case of animal cruelty after serving time in prison, this one resulting in the death of an innocent animal. When I was a State Representative in Hartford, I worked on legislation to strengthen the penalties for individuals who commit domestic violence that coincides with animal cruelty. This case is a prime example of why I pushed for the change in the law. I hope this case is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law”.

