Hartford announces road closures for Eversource Hartford Marathon on Saturday

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The City of Hartford announced a list of road closures that will be in place for the Eversource Hartford Marathon on Saturday.

Mayor Luke Bronin said the roads would be closed to traffic before and during the race.

“We are excited to welcome thousands of runners to Hartford next weekend for the 29th annual Eversource Hartford Marathon,” Bronin said. “The Marathon brings people from all across our state and across the region and the country, and it’s an important tradition and a powerful generator of economic activity.”

Bronin said that as part of preparations to make sure the day of the race runs as smoothly as possible, the city will be closing select roads to vehicular traffic in the days leading up to the marathon as well as on race day.

He urged everyone to look at the road closures early and plan accordingly.

“In conjunction with our partners in Hartford, we appreciate the support of the communities, residents and businesses who open up their streets to allow thousands of people to safely participate in the Eversource Hartford Marathon and Half Marathon, a community event with a long history of benefiting charity and boosting local economic activity,” said Josh Miller, race director of the Eversource Hartford Marathon and Half Marathon. “Our goal is to minimize impacts and we urge everyone living or traveling around the area to visit hartfordmarathon.com to help plan in advance if alternate routes will be necessary.”

The following streets will be closed in advance of the marathon on the dates and times indicated, and will reopen at the conclusion of the marathon:

Elm Street from Trinity Street to Clinton Street: Closes at 9:00 A.M. October 7

Trinity Street Between Elm Street and Capitol Avenue: Closes at 9:00 A.M. October 7

Elm Street Between Trinity Street and Clinton Street: Closes at 9:00 A.M. October 7

Clinton Street: Closes at 5:30 P.M. October 7

Elm Street Between Trinity Street and Pulaski Circle: Closes at 3:00 A.M. October 8

Capitol Avenue Between Oak Street and Hudson Street: Closes at 5:00 A.M. October 8

Lafayette Street Between Capitol and Russ Street: Closes at 5:00 A.M. October 8

The following streets will be closed on the day of the marathon, from 12 AM to 9 AM:

Capitol Avenue (between Oak St. & Hudson St)

Lafayette Street

Washington Street (Capitol Avenue – Buckingham Street

The following streets will be closed on the day of the marathon, from 7:30 AM to 2 PM:

Pearl Street

Ford Street

State Street

Founders Bridge

The following streets will be closed on the day of the marathon, from 7:30 AM to 11 AM:

Asylum Street

Farmington Avenue

Asylum Avenue (Prospect St. - Elizabeth St.)

Elizabeth Street

Oxford Street

The following streets will be closed on the day of the marathon, from 7:30 AM to 9 AM:

Capitol Avenue (Laurel Street – Oak Street)

Broad Street

Park Street

Washington Street (Buckingham Street – Park Street)

Buckingham Street (Washington Street – Hudson Street)

Russ Street (Oak Street – Washington Street)

Oak Street

Laurel Street (Park Street – Capitol Avenue)

The following streets will be closed on the day of the marathon, from 7:30 AM to 9:30 AM:

Sheldon Street

Van Dyke Avenue

Weston Street

Rev. Moody Overpass

Market Street

Prospect Street

Parking bans will be enforced at the following locations on the day of the marathon, beginning at 5 AM and reopening at 2 PM:

Asylum Avenue: From Broad Street To Ford Street

Asylum Avenue: From Prospect Ave To Elizabeth Street

Broad Street: Between Asylum Avenue And Capitol Avenue

Buckingham Street: Both Sides Entire Length

Capitol Avenue: Both Sides Between Laurel Street And Hudson Street

Central Row: Both Sides Entire Length

Charter Oak Avenue: Both Sides Between Sheldon Street And Van Dyke

Church Street: Both Sides Between Main Street And Trumbull Street

Elizabeth Street: Asylum Avenue To Oxford Street

Farmington Avenue: Both Sides Between Oxford Street And Asylum Avenue

Ford Street: Both Sides Entire Length

Hudson Street: Both Sides Between Buckingham Street And Pulaski Circle

Jewell Street: Both Sides Entire Length

Lafayette Street: Both Sides Between Capitol Avenue And Russ Street

Laurel Street: Both Sides Between Park Street And Capitol Avenue

Main Street: Both Sides From Pearl Street To Park Street

Market Street: Both Sides Entire Length

Oxford Street: Both Sides Between Asylum Avenue And Farmington Avenue

Park Street: Both Sides Entire Length

Pearl Street: Both Sides Entire Length

Prospect Street: Both Sides Entire Length

Russ Street: Both Sides Between Lafayette Street And Washington Street

State Street: Both Sides Entire Length

Washington Street: Both Sides Between Capitol Avenue And Park Street

Wells Street: Both Sides Entire Length

Wyllys Street: Both Sides Between Main Street And Wethersfield Avenue

