Man arrested for threatening DMV employees in Wethersfield

WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A man was charged for threatening violence against the Department of Motor Vehicles in Wethersfield.

Jakari Burks, 26, of Norwalk was charged with second-degree breach of peace and second-degree threatening.

According to state police, Burks made in excess of 20 phone calls and sent 75 emails to the DMV.

During one of the conversations, troopers said he threatened to travel to a DMV employee’s location and commit an act of violence against employees in the building.

State police said they were notified of the threat on Oct. 3.

Later in the day, Burks walked into a state police troop lobby as a result of the investigation.

Burks was released after posting a $5,000 surety bond and given a court date of Oct. 17 in New Britain.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.