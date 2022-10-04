Man faces assault charge for striking victim in the head with a football helmet during game

NORWALK, CT (WFSB) - A man faces charges for attacking another man with a football helmet and knocking him unconscious.

It happened at a high school football game in Norwalk on Oct. 2.

Ryan Polk, 32, of Norwalk was charged with second-degree assault, risk of injury to a minor and second-degree breach of peace.

Polk was arrested on Tuesday morning.

Norwalk police said officers were dispatched to the football field of Brien McMahon High School on Oct. 2 shortly after 1 p.m. on the report of a male having been assaulted during a football game.

When they got there, they said they found the unconscious man laying on the field, along with a large crowd of adult and child spectators.

Multiple witnesses identified Polk as the suspect and gave police a description of him.

According to witnesses, Polk used a football helmet to strike the victim in the head. The suspect was last seen was walking away from the area.

Paramedics transported the victim to Norwalk Hospital for treatment of his serious injuries, police said.

Polk was eventually located and a warrant for his arrest was issued based on the findings of the investigation.

Police said Polk was given opportunities to turn himself in, but he refused.

Investigators of Norwalk police’s Special Services Division received information that Polk was living at 30 Suncrest Rd., Colonial Village, but attempts to contact him went unanswered.

Surveillance was established in the area on the early morning hours of Tuesday. Polk was found and taken into custody at about 8:30 a.m., despite his efforts to conceal himself.

Polk was transported to headquarters without further incident. His bond was set at $75,000

The victim has since been released from Norwalk Hospital and has been recovering from his injuries.

