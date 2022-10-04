Meriden homicide investigation leads to stolen firearm arrest

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - An investigation into a homicide led to the arrest of a woman for failing to report that her gun was stolen.

Ronisha Baskin of New Haven was charged with failing to report the theft of a firearm, falsely reporting an incident, and interfering with an officer.

Meriden police said that they investigated a domestic-related homicide on East Main Street back on March 20.

The suspect in the incident later died by suicide after an arrest warrant was secured. The suspect was a convicted felon and barred from possessing a firearm.

However, during a follow up investigation on the homicide, it was learned that the gun used was registered to Baskin.

Meriden police worked with New Haven police to try and figure out how the convicted felon got his hands on the gun.

After a lengthy investigation, Meriden police said it was determined that Baskin had intentionally not reported her firearm stolen and intentionally interfered with the investigation.

The New Haven Police Department was able to secure a warrant for Baskin. Officers served it on Sept. 28.

