Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday

Meriden homicide investigation leads to stolen firearm arrest

Ronisha Baskin was arrested for not reporting that her gun had been stolen. Meriden police...
Ronisha Baskin was arrested for not reporting that her gun had been stolen. Meriden police reported that it was used in a domestic-related homicide in March 2022.(Meriden police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - An investigation into a homicide led to the arrest of a woman for failing to report that her gun was stolen.

Ronisha Baskin of New Haven was charged with failing to report the theft of a firearm, falsely reporting an incident, and interfering with an officer.

Meriden police said that they investigated a domestic-related homicide on East Main Street back on March 20.

The suspect in the incident later died by suicide after an arrest warrant was secured. The suspect was a convicted felon and barred from possessing a firearm.

However, during a follow up investigation on the homicide, it was learned that the gun used was registered to Baskin.

Meriden police worked with New Haven police to try and figure out how the convicted felon got his hands on the gun.

After a lengthy investigation, Meriden police said it was determined that Baskin had intentionally not reported her firearm stolen and intentionally interfered with the investigation.

The New Haven Police Department was able to secure a warrant for Baskin. Officers served it on Sept. 28.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Ryan Polk hit a man in the head with a football helmet during a game at a high school in...
Man faces assault charge for striking victim in the head with a football helmet during game
The Eversource Hartford Marathon in 2019.
Hartford announces road closures for Eversource Hartford Marathon on Saturday
A tractor trailer rollover on Route 8 Road in Colebrook led to a state police investigation on...
Route 8 Road in Colebrook closed due to tractor trailer crash
Scot Haney tracks wet weather on the way to Connecticut.
Technical Discussion: Wet, breezy & unseasonably cool before a brief warm-up!
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast