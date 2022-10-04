Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday

Police arrest driver who fled traffic stop back in May

Christopher Nunez fled a traffic stop back in May, according to state police.
Christopher Nunez fled a traffic stop back in May, according to state police.(Connecticut State Police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested for fleeing a traffic stop that was conducted back in May.

State police said 32-year-old Christopher Nunez of New Britain was taken into custody by New Britain police on Monday on an active arrest warrant.

They said that back on May 5, Nunez was traveling on the Whitehead Highway in Hartford and nearly struck a trooper as he merged into a lane. They said he did not use his signal.

The trooper activated his lights and siren to stop Nunez. State police said Nunez slowed to about 15 mph, then sped off.

The trooper did not pursue, according to state police.

Investigators were eventually able to determine the identity of the driver and the arrest warrant was issued.

Nunez was charged with illegal operating of a motor vehicle under suspension, reckless driving, engaging police in a pursuit, failure to drive in a proper lane, and improper turn/stop signaling.

His bond was set at $2,500 cash surety bond. He was given a court date of Oct. 21 in Hartford.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Alex Jones testifies in September in a trial in Waterbury, Connecticut.
Alex Jones expected to testify in Waterbury Superior Court this week
A serious collision closed a local road in Wolcott Tuesday morning.
Rollover crash closes Wolcott Road
Hartford
Three shot, one dead following attempted carjacking in Hartford
Hero pay website
VIDEO: Questioning whether the essential worker pay program will be extended