Police arrest driver who fled traffic stop back in May

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested for fleeing a traffic stop that was conducted back in May.

State police said 32-year-old Christopher Nunez of New Britain was taken into custody by New Britain police on Monday on an active arrest warrant.

They said that back on May 5, Nunez was traveling on the Whitehead Highway in Hartford and nearly struck a trooper as he merged into a lane. They said he did not use his signal.

The trooper activated his lights and siren to stop Nunez. State police said Nunez slowed to about 15 mph, then sped off.

The trooper did not pursue, according to state police.

Investigators were eventually able to determine the identity of the driver and the arrest warrant was issued.

Nunez was charged with illegal operating of a motor vehicle under suspension, reckless driving, engaging police in a pursuit, failure to drive in a proper lane, and improper turn/stop signaling.

His bond was set at $2,500 cash surety bond. He was given a court date of Oct. 21 in Hartford.

