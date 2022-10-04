Rollover crash closes Wolcott Road

WOLCOTT, Conn. (WFSB) - A serious collision closed a local road in Wolcott Tuesday morning.

Dispatchers received calls for a motor vehicle collision during the morning commute.

Emergency crews arrived to find 1 vehicle rolled over on its’ side.

There are no word on injuries at this time.

Officials are asking the general public to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

