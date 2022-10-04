Great Day CT
Rollover crash closes Wolcott Road

By Jay Kenney
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WOLCOTT, Conn. (WFSB) - A serious collision closed a local road in Wolcott Tuesday morning.

Dispatchers received calls for a motor vehicle collision during the morning commute.

Emergency crews arrived to find 1 vehicle rolled over on its’ side.

There are no word on injuries at this time.

Officials are asking the general public to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

