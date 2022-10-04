Great Day CT
Route 8 Road in Colebrook closed due to tractor trailer crash

A tractor trailer crash closed a portion of Route 8 Road in Colebrook.
A tractor trailer crash closed a portion of Route 8 Road in Colebrook.(KY3)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLEBROOK, CT (WFSB) - A portion of Route 8 Road in Colebrook was closed Tuesday morning because of an overturned tractor trailer.

The Department of Transportation said the crash happened at the road’s intersection with Sandy Brook Road.

It was first reported around 4:40 a.m.

There’s no word on a cause or injuries.

