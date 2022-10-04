Route 8 Road in Colebrook closed due to tractor trailer crash

COLEBROOK, CT (WFSB) - A portion of Route 8 Road in Colebrook was closed Tuesday morning because of an overturned tractor trailer.

The Department of Transportation said the crash happened at the road’s intersection with Sandy Brook Road.

It was first reported around 4:40 a.m.

There’s no word on a cause or injuries.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.