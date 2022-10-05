17-year-old killed in Waterbury shooting

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A 17-year-old is dead after a shooting in Waterbury Tuesday night.

Police said it happened in the area of 225 Bishop Street around 6:28 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 17-year-old male with gunshot wounds.

The Waterbury teen was taken to the hospital where he later died, police said.

The victim has not been identified.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Waterbury police.

This story is breaking. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

