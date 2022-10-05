A.I. Prince Tech closes for the day due to staff shortage
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 6:07 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A.I. Prince Technical High School in Hartford closed for the day on Wednesday.
Principal Daniel Mello told Channel 3 that the school was dealing with a staff shortage.
Mello said COVID-19 cases, staffing issues and a lack of available substitutes led to the decision.
The school went through similar issues last month.
