A.I. Prince Tech closes for the day due to staff shortage

(Generic graphic of school lockers)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 6:07 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A.I. Prince Technical High School in Hartford closed for the day on Wednesday.

Principal Daniel Mello told Channel 3 that the school was dealing with a staff shortage.

Mello said COVID-19 cases, staffing issues and a lack of available substitutes led to the decision.

The school went through similar issues last month.

