Answer Desk: With OPEC’s decision to cut oil production, what does it mean for you?

(WFSB) - Could gas and home heating oil prices be going up?

The group that regulates how much oil to put into the world market is cutting back.

OPEC will slash oil supply by 2-percent.

So, what does that mean for you?

According to OPEC, we’re going to be seeing around the world two million less barrels of oil per day.

While that sounds like a lot, one local economics professor said that doesn’t mean you have to start panicking.

At the New Haven terminal, oil goes in and out daily.

Even with OPEC’s decision to cut production, terminal workers said they aren’t worried, and they have enough to fill every truck up.

John Gray has been driving oil trucks for almost 15 years. Gray says lately, he’s had to spend more time at the terminal.

“It’s just long lines. Not too many people have the heating oil so it’s limited as to where you can load,” Gray said.

OPEC’s decision will cut oil production by 2%, equal to 2 million barrels per day.

Patrick Gourley, an Associate Professor of Economics at the University of New Haven, said the numbers sound worse than they are.

“Not nothing but also isn’t enough to drive prices through the roof,” Gourley said.

Gourley said it comes down to supply and demand, and the winter can increase demand.

“You definitely have some seasonality. To some extent, if it’s a normal winter that should already be priced into the market but if you have a very cold winter, say some sort of issue with production in Saudi Arabia, that could further restrict supply. If people start deciding they want to drive more, that can increase demand. Any of those changes would increase the price more than you would expect,” said Gourley.

While we don’t have much control over what the world decides, Gourley said we can still take some charge of our home when it comes to heating oil bills.

“Don’t heat the neighborhood. Make sure that your doors are shut, put up the plastic filament that you can throw up over the windows, insulate your house properly and make sure not to heat your house if it’s empty,” said Gourley.

The White House said Wednesday that President Joe Biden would continue to assess whether to release more local oil from the strategic reserve in an effort to lower prices.

