Couple runs Hartford half marathon in honor of son

By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A couple is running the Hartford Half Marathon to honor their son who died six days after childbirth.

Haleigh and Mike Guerrera are on the Inspiration Team to honor their son Rory.

The couple says they began running while Haleigh was pregnant but stopped shortly after the doctor told her to.

Mike continued to run, and now both Haleigh and Mike are running in this Saturday’s Half Marathon.

