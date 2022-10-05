Couple runs Hartford half marathon in honor of son

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A couple is running the Hartford Half Marathon to honor their son who died six days after childbirth.

Haleigh and Mike Guerrera are on the Inspiration Team to honor their son Rory.

The couple says they began running while Haleigh was pregnant but stopped shortly after the doctor told her to.

Mike continued to run, and now both Haleigh and Mike are running in this Saturday’s Half Marathon.

