Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Hartford police make arrest in May homicide case

WFSB File
WFSB File(WFSB)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A Hartford man is facing charges after a deadly shooting in May.

Police said the shooting happened on Zion Street on Tuesday, May 10.

Guillermo Gonzalez, 59, of Hartford, died in the shooting. Police said Gonzalez was an innocent bystander.

On Wednesday, Hartford police arrested Jose Estrada, 23, of Hartford. Estrada was charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, two counts of criminal attempt murder, and reckless endangerment.

Estrada was placed on a $2 million bond.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks on Sept. 20, 2022, at South Carolina State University.
Vice President Kamala Harris visits CCSU
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
tracking rain at noon - WFSB
Technical Discussion: *1* more damp, breezy & unseasonably cool day before brighter, warmer weather!
tracking rain at noon - WFSB
FORECAST: Brighter, warmer weather is on the horizon