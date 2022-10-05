Hartford police make arrest in May homicide case

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A Hartford man is facing charges after a deadly shooting in May.

Police said the shooting happened on Zion Street on Tuesday, May 10.

Guillermo Gonzalez, 59, of Hartford, died in the shooting. Police said Gonzalez was an innocent bystander.

On Wednesday, Hartford police arrested Jose Estrada, 23, of Hartford. Estrada was charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, two counts of criminal attempt murder, and reckless endangerment.

Estrada was placed on a $2 million bond.

